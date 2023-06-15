Severe storm chances for North Texas yet again on Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- The CBS News Texas First Alert Weather Team has issued a Weather Alert for today for another round of potential severe storms.

We'll likely see strong to severe storms developing late this afternoon and evening in parts of the region. The Storm Prediction Center has posted level 2 (slight) and level 3 (enhanced) risks for severe storms to develop.

We're not expecting rain all day. However, sometime after 4 or 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. we'll likely see isolated to scattered showers and storms developing first along the dryline. Then, with some energy moving in from Oklahoma, we'll have some strong to severe storms spreading eastward across North Texas.

Storms could produce large hail, damaging winds and an isolated tornado. Heavy rain is also possible.

Areas north of I-20 will have the best chance to see storms. However, we can't rule them out elsewhere in our viewing area. So, stay weather aware as we move through the afternoon and evening.

We also have our first heat advisory of the season for parts of the Metroplex, specifically Tarrant and Dallas Counties.

The heat advisory is in effect until 8 p.m. Friday. Heat index values could rise between 105 and 112 in parts of the area.

High temperatures, though, will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday afternoon.

On Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies and hot conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s, but it will feel like the triple digits.

For Saturday, we could see a few storms late in the day that could be strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has placed parts of North Texas under marginal and slight risks. Rain chances are around 20%-30%.

Otherwise we'll see partly sunny skies with high temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, which is a bit lower than initial forecasts.

We'll see highs near 100 degrees for both Father's Day and Juneteenth.