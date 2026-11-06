Senfronia Thompson says she has votes to become Texas' first woman, Black House speaker

Affectionately known as "Ms. T" at the Texas Capitol, state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, may soon become the first woman and African American to become Speaker of the Texas House.

During a news conference Friday afternoon, Thompson announced she has enough support from her fellow House members to be elected after Democrats flipped the House and will assume control from Republicans in January.

"I'm not only grateful, but I'm very honored to have been selected to lead the next session of the legislature, which will be the 90th session," Thompson said. "And I know that with the colleagues that are being sent to the legislature, both Democrats and Republicans working together, we can make a difference in the state of Texas and the lives of the people that we represent."

Thompson, 87, known as the dean of the House, is the longest-serving woman and African American in our state's history, with more than 50 years in office.

Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, speaks at a press conference at the Capitol in Austin on Friday, Nov. 6, 2026. Thompson, the longest-serving Democrat in the Texas House, announced that she has enough votes to be elected speaker of the House. Austin American-Statesman/Hearst

During her news conference at the Capitol, she was surrounded by lawmakers, including several from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, who are supporting her campaign to succeed Republican Dustin Burrows.

Thompson said it's important for House members to represent the people in their districts.

"We want to make sure that this legislature doesn't forget who brought us to the dance," Thompson said. "We want to make sure we dance on those issues that are going to be important and impactful for them. Education, health care. You name it. There are just so many issues, and we are willing, and we're rolling up our sleeves, and we are ready to go. We're ready to fight."

If Thompson is elected Speaker by House members on the first day of the next legislative session, Tuesday, Jan. 12, then the top three elected officials at the Texas Capitol will all be Democratic women: They are Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa, who will become the state's third female and first Latina to become Governor, and Lt. Governor-elect Vikki Goodwin, the first woman to serve in that position.

During the midterm election on Tuesday, Democrats flipped 21 House seats. In January, there will be 83 Democrats and 67 Republicans in the State House. Currently, there are 88 Republicans and 62 Democrats in the House. There are 150 State House districts.

As for the Texas Senate, even though Goodwin will become Lt. Governor, Republicans will retain a majority, with 18 Republicans and 13 Democrats in January. When the current session began, there were 19 Republicans and 12 Democrats. There are 31 State Senate districts.

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