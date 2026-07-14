Senators Cornyn, Ossoff introduce bipartisan Camp Mystic-prompted act to expand wireless alert delivery

Two U.S. Senators have introduced legislation to expand how wireless emergency alerts (WEAs) are sent to mobile phones. This comes more than a year after deadly flash floods swept through the Texas Hill Country, including Camp Mystic.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-GA) introduced the Mystic Alerts Act on Tuesday. If passed into law, it would enable WEAs to be delivered via satellite when other pathways fail during emergencies. More specifically, the bill would enable cellular companies to partner with satellite communications providers to deliver the alerts, direct the Federal Communications Commission to establish rules and policies to preserve alert effectiveness while integrating with satellite communications, and create a new communications pathway to ensure the alerts are delivered in areas where other infrastructure is destroyed or otherwise taken offline.

"Texas will never forget the July 4th flooding tragedy that devastated Camp Mystic and other communities in Central Texas. Seconds matter during fast-moving disasters like flash flooding, and damaged ground-based infrastructure can slow down emergency alerts that might save lives," said Sen. Cornyn in a statement. "The Mystic Alerts Act would help ensure communities experiencing severe disasters receive wireless emergency alerts even when cellular communications networks are compromised, and I urge my Senate colleagues to support this legislation to strengthen this important technology and save lives."

"When storms, disasters, or threats to public safety threaten our state, crisis management is key," added Sen. Ossoff. "This bipartisan bill with Senator Cornyn will help upgrade America's emergency alert systems to keep Georgia families safe and informed."

An announcement shared by both senators notes that Congressman August Pfluger, a Republican in the 11th Congressional District in West Texas, is also leading the legislation in the U.S. House of Representatives.