Senator Cornyn endorsed by 30 current and past Republican elected leaders in DFW for his re-election bid

Thirty Republican elected officials from the Dallas-Fort Worth area, past and present, have endorsed Senator John Cornyn for re-election over his two GOP primary rivals, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and Houston Congressman Wesley Hunt. The endorsements come amid what polls show is a tightening race in the marquee election for the upcoming March 3 primary.

Among those backing Cornyn, who is seeking a fifth term, include U.S. Representative Jake Ellzey, R-Midlothian and U.S. Representative Craig Goldman, R-Fort Worth, along with State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth, State Representative Giovanni Capriglione, R-Southlake, Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker, and Denton County Commissioner Dianne Edmondson. The list of endorsers from DFW also includes former Congressman Michael Burgess, R-Lake Dallas, former Dallas County GOP Chairman and former State Representative Rodney Anderson, R-Grand Prairie, and former Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price. In a statement to CBS News Texas Cornyn said, "I am honored to have the steadfast support of strong conservatives in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Keeping taxes low, advancing the CHIPS Act to strengthen our economy and national security, securing our border, and keeping our streets safe have been my top priorities in Washington so that our communities can thrive. I'm thankful to have worked closely with these distinguished leaders to ensure we deliver on this agenda, and I look forward to continuing our important work together upon my re-election to the U.S. Senate."

As part of the announcement, Congressman Ellzey said, "Senator Cornyn has stood out among leaders for his support of our veterans and military families. His commitment to our military families has made a lasting impact on those who've served. I'm proud to endorse Senator Cornyn for re-election because he's a proven leader who gets things done for Texas." Congressman Goldman said, "He's been a reliable ally to law enforcement, ensuring our communities remain safe and secure. And by championing policies that unleash Texas energy, he's helped strengthen both our economy and America's energy independence. I'm thankful for his steady leadership and proud to endorse him for re-election to the U.S. Senate."

The Real Clear Politics average of polls between May 11 and October 1 shows Paxton leading Cornyn by 2.6 percentage points, 36.3 percent to 33.7 percent with Hunt at 19 percent. But the most recent poll by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University, conducted between September 19 and October 1, before Hunt jumped into the race, shows a tighter result with Paxton at 34 percent, Cornyn 33 percent, and Hunt at 22 percent. Cornyn had been trailing Paxton by a larger margin in the spring, but his campaign and groups that support him have aired many tv and radio ads over the summer, which helped him bounce back in the polls. Political analysts are looking to see how Hunt's entry into the primary impacts the race. Cornyn, Paxton, and Hunt are all vying for the endorsement of President Trump, who has not made an announcement about who he will back. The three-way race raises the potential for a runoff election in May because one of the candidates would need 50 percent plus one vote to win outright. The winner of the Republican primary will face the winner of the Democratic primary, either former Dallas Congressman Colin Allred or State Representative James Talarico of Austin. U.S. Representative Jasmine Crockett of Dallas is also considering a run for U.S. Senate.

