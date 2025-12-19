Semi hauling trash overturns on I-20 in Dallas, leading to miles of traffic backup

Traffic on I-20 in southern Dallas is backed up for miles Friday afternoon after a semi hauling trash overturned, blocking lanes and littering the highway with debris.

The truck overturned around noon on Friday in the eastbound lanes of I-20, just east of Bonnie View Road, as many people are hitting the road going into the weekend and Christmas. The three left lanes of the highway are blocked, with traffic only flowing in the far right lane.

CBS News Texas Chopper

Video of the crash from CBS News Texas Chopper shows mounds of debris piled on the side of the highway, and more that had fallen into a culvert under the highway.

According to TxDOT traffic maps, the backup stretches to I-35E, more than 4 miles west of the crash site.

A spokesperson for the Dallas County Sheriff's Office said that no one was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were involved. It will take crews several hours to remove the truck and the trash it was hauling from the roadway.