Selena Gomez marries Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez has married music producer and songwriter Benny Blanco, announcing the news in an Instagram post showing the couple kissing and embracing on a lawn.

"My wife in real life," Blanco responded to the post Saturday by the Grammy- and Emmy-nominated performer. Gomez wore a white halter bridal dress with floral flourishes, and Blanco wore a tuxedo and bow tie, both custom-made by Ralph Lauren.

Gomez captioned her Instagram post "9.27.25" with two white heart emoji. Her and Blanco's ethereal wedding photos were taken by photographer Petra Collins, who has worked with Gomez before.

Earlier, paparazzi had snapped other photos of a massive outdoor tent and other preparations in the Santa Barbara area.

Gomez's wedding post has received upwards of 14.7 million likes in just 12 hours, with various celebrities and brands taking to its comments section to offer congratulations to the couple and wish them well. Singer Camila Cabello, actor Lily Collins and comedian Amy Schumer were among those who commented, along with the official accounts for "Only Murders in the Building," the Hulu series in which Gomez stars, and Hulu itself. Rare Beauty, Gomez's cosmetics company, also commented, writing, "so happy for you two."

Blanco, 37, and Gomez, 33, met about a decade ago and got engaged at the end of last year. They worked together on the 2019 song "I Can't Get Enough," which also featured J Balvin and Tainy.

Among the songs he's credited on as a writer and producer: Katy Perry's "Teenage Dream," "Circus" by Britney Spears and Maroon 5's "Moves Like Jagger."

Gomez, whose hits include "Calm Down," "Good for You," "Same Old Love" and "Come & Get It," has been in the spotlight since she was a child. She appeared on "Barney and Friends" before breaking through as a teen star on the Disney Channel's "Wizards of Waverly Place."

She earned awards nominations in recent years for her ongoing role alongside Martin Short and Steve Martin in "Only Murders in the Building." Gomez has a massive audience on social media with 417 million Instagram followers, the most for any woman on the platform.