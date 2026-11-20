Holiday shopping can be expensive, but it can cost you even more if you fall victim to criminals targeting shoppers in stores and online.

Investigators with the U.S. Secret Service are showing consumers how to protect themselves.

CBS News Texas got a rare look inside a Secret Service lab in Irving, where agents dismantle credit card skimmers seized from Dallas-area stores and investigate fraudulent online messages that scammers use to target consumers.

Special Agent Stefan Hare says the holiday shopping season brings a surge in fraud attempts.

"This time of year definitely brings a large increase in the number of fraud attempts," Hare said.

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Hare demonstrated ways shoppers can protect themselves both online and in stores.

With skimmers sometimes found on payment terminals, Hare recommends using tap-to-pay options on phones or contactless credit cards to reduce the risk of card information being stolen.

"This is just an example of the mass text messages that will go out," Hare said.

For online shopping, Hare recommends using official retailer apps whenever possible and checking website addresses before placing orders to make sure the sites are legitimate.

Fraudulent websites designed to resemble legitimate retailers are another danger.

Hare also warns consumers to be suspicious of unexpected messages about fraudulent purchases or package deliveries. Before responding, shoppers should independently verify the information through their bank, retailer, or delivery company.

The Secret Service says these precautions can help consumers avoid becoming victims of holiday shopping scams.

Last year, an estimated 16% of U.S. adults fell victim to scams during the holiday shopping season.