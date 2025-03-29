Search to resume Sunday for missing kayaker at North Texas lake

Authorities searched Saturday for a man who went missing after his kayak capsized at Benbrook Lake.

Benbrook Lake Caroline Vandergriff / CBS News Texas

Texas game wardens responded to a report of the missing kayaker just before 4:30 p.m.

"According to witnesses, the kayak capsized, and the individual did not resurface," said Maggie Berger, a spokesperson for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Plans are for the search to resume Sunday, Berger said.

"No further information is available at this time," she added.

This is the second report of a missing kayaker at Benbrook Lake in two weeks.

The body of an 18-year-old man was pulled from the lake after more than a day's search on March 19, authorities said.

According to the Benbrook Fire Department, a caller reported a male kayaker in distress, saying he flipped over in the water and hadn't resurfaced. When emergency crews arrived, a rescue boat, a medic, and a tanker were deployed to aid in the search.

Benbrook Fire said the police department, Army Corps of Engineers park rangers, and Texas game wardens were called to assist.

The search transitioned into a recovery effort, and the Fort Worth Fire Department dive team was dispatched. However, high winds prevented divers from locating and recovering the victim.

The search for the victim resumed, and his body was later recovered, Benbrook Fire said.