Search underway for missing kayaker at Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth

A search is underway for a kayaker at Marine Creek Reservoir in Fort Worth, where his location last pinged on Monday.

Around 8 p.m. on Monday, the man was reported missing to the Fort Worth police; the family said their last contact with him was around 10 a.m. that day, when he said he was going fishing and kayaking. Officers found his vehicle parked near a boat ramp, and Fort Worth police Air One found the man's empty kayak on the east side of the lake.

Fort Worth Fire Department dive teams also responded and crews searched the area until 11 p.m. on Monday, when the Tarrant Regional Water District (TRWD) took over and continued searching until the early morning hours.

Texas Game Wardens, TRWD, Fort Worth PD and Fort Worth FD are still searching for the kayaker, but have not found him yet.

Fort Worth police said the missing man's identity has not been released as a courtesy to the family.

This is a developing story.