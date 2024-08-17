Watch CBS News
Search continues for shooter after double murder in northwest Fort Worth

By Doug Myers

FORT WORTH – Authorities are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that left two people dead early Saturday in northwest Fort Worth.

Officers arrived around 2 a.m. in the 2400 block of Ross Avenue and discovered the two shooting victims.

"Detectives found that a verbal argument between several parties occurred and at least one handgun was produced by the suspect who began firing multiple rounds, striking both victims," Fort Worth police said in an email Saturday.

The suspect, police said, fled in a vehicle.

