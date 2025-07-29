Suspect faces several charges after Seagoville police chase, attempt to steal patrol car and officer assault, officials say

A man, who police said is a "documented criminal street gang member," is facing several charges after a police and foot chase and dragging an officer in an attempt to steal a patrol car, the Seagoville Police Department said.

The brazen crimes, which were captured on bodycam and dashcam videos, began just after 7 p.m. Sunday, July 27.

Wild police chase begins after attempted traffic stop

Police said Brandon Roy Boothe, 36, was identified driving a Chevrolet pickup that was reported stolen. A Seagoville officer attempted to stop Boothe, but he fled, and a pursuit began on Seagoville Road to IH-20.

The officer terminated the pursuit after Boothe entered eastbound IH-20 driving the wrong way, Seagoville PD said in a news release.

Another responding officer spotted Boothe traveling on eastbound on the service road of IH-20, approaching Beltline Road in Southeast Dallas, and engaged in a police pursuit.

In his attempt to flee a second time, Boothe reportedly drove across a grassy area and collided with another vehicle at a low speed, causing both vehicles to come to a stop near the intersection at Beltline Road, police said.

Suspect and officer involved in violent struggle

Boothe then ran from the stolen pickup with a Seagoville officer chasing him. Police said that the officer attempted to deploy a Taser against Boothe but was unsuccessful.

During the chase, Boothe circled back and hopped inside the office's patrol car and as he was closing the driver's side door, the officer caught up to him and lunged into the car to try to prevent Boothe from driving away, according to the news release.

Boothe and the officer got into a fight inside the patrol car, in which Boothe at one point was able to get the car in gear and drove forward, striking the stolen pickup.

Boothe then reportedly reversed and accelerated as the officer was being dragged outside the patrol car, the news release said. The struggle between the officer and Boothe continued for a few minutes as Boothe kept attempting to flee in the car, before another Seagoville officer caught up to the scene and subdued Boothe with a Taser.

Seagoville PD said Boothe was then arrested and transported to the hospital. After being medically cleared, Boothe was transported and booked into the Dallas County jail. He has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault against a public servant, unauthorized use of a vehicle, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

Seagoville PD said the officer who struggled with Boothe suffered from minor facial injuries and minor leg injuries from being dragged outside the patrol vehicle. The officer was treated for his injuries at the scene.

Boothe has a long criminal history

Seagoville PD said at the time of his arrest, Boothe, who has an extensive criminal history as a street gang member, had an active warrant for a parole violation issued by the Texas Department of Corrections.

He had two handguns and ammunition inside the stolen pickup.