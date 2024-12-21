Saving Hope Rescue receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

NORTH TEXAS – As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb and Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation.

Among them is Saving Hope Rescue, an organization passionate about giving North Texas animals a second chance.

Every animal at Saving Hope has a story.

"This is Sassy and her litter of 11 puppies," said Katie Whittenburg, a staff member for Saving Hope. "She came to us from Fort Worth Animal Control. She was emaciated and pregnant, and we pulled her into our care to give her a better chance."

Whether it's a stray or an owner surrender, the nonprofit works tirelessly to save lives, addressing one of the most pressing issues in animal welfare: overpopulation.

"These dogs have nowhere to go, which is why we put an emphasis on spaying and neutering," Whittenburg said.

Saving Hope primarily operates as a foster-based rescue, meaning many of their animals are cared for in home settings before being adopted. However, the organization is also developing a ranch in Aledo, which will provide additional space for animals without foster homes, as well as puppies who aren't ready to be adopted.

"These are play yards on the main house where they can get out, have fun, and play together," said Lauren Anton, Saving Hope CEO.

For animals still recovering, the ranch serves as a safe haven.

"These two were just recently saved," Anton said, showing CBS News Texas two dogs. "They're scared, but we're working on them."

Running a rescue operation of this scale comes with significant costs.

"Our vet bills this past year were $1.5 million," Whittenburg said.

With the $1,000 donation, Anton says they can save at least three more animals.

"Every donation counts," Anton said.

With support, Saving Hope will continue to give abandoned animals in North Texas a second chance at life.