San Antonio police arrest 19-year-old and his father for murders of pregnant teen and boyfriend

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio police have arrested two people in the murder of a pregnant teen and her boyfriend Dec. 26.

19-year-old Christopher Preciado is facing capital murder charges for the murders of a18-year-old Savanah Soto and 22-year-old Matthew Guerra. Preciado's 53-year-old father, Ramon, is also facing charges for the abuse of a corpse.

Police believe it seems to have been a drug deal gone bad after Soto and Guerra were found shot dead in their car the day after Christmas.

Soto was last seen at her apartment on Friday, Dec. 22, just one day before she was scheduled to be induced to give birth, a week past her due date. She lived in the apartment with Guerra.