Actor Luke Grimes talks final chapter of "Yellowstone": "It starts high and ends higher"

The beloved show "Yellowstone" is coming to an end with the final episodes beginning Nov. 10 on Paramount Network.

"I just say don't look away, buckle up. It's really fast, it's only six episodes, and a lot happens. It starts high and ends higher," said actor Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, the youngest child of patriarch John Dutton, played by Kevin Costner.

Grimes called the ending of the show powerful and profound in an interview with "CBS Morning."

"I think you know anytime you've spent a lot of time with a show, you want the ending to sort of wrap everything up in a way that satisfies you and makes you feel like you didn't waste your time. I feel like that's what this finale does."

The show films in Montana, where Grimes and his wife have lived for over four years, creating their new home.

"My wife is from Brazil. I'm from Ohio. There was going to be nowhere that we lived that felt like home to both of us at the same time, so we had to find that and we found that in Montana," he said.

As the show nears its finale, Grimes said he would describe his experience as "epic."

"It was just a great group to begin with. It's a great project," Grimes said. "It ended up becoming this big huge cultural thing that we were all a part of, and we shot it for seven years in a beautiful place. It was just, all of the elements were there."

Beyond "Yellowstone," the actor is a new dad.

"Sleepless, but awesome," Grimes said about his love for fatherhood with a 6-week-old baby. "He's changed our lives in a big way."

Grimes also released his first country album, saying his love for singing parallels his desire to act.

"I think it's the same reason I like films and television, is stories. I think songs are sort of mini stories, and country music especially, the lyrics really mean something, and they've always helped me sort of get through my own life."

Paramount Network is a subsidiary of Paramount Global, CBS News' parent company.