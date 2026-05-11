Salesman's visit to a Keller home sparks an unlikely connection in a difficult time for the resident

For some people, a knock on the door from a salesperson can feel like an interruption.

But for one Keller resident going through an incredibly difficult time, it came at exactly the right moment and led to a special bond.

When home improvement specialist Caleb Killough arrived at her home a couple weeks ago, he instantly felt a connection with homeowner Melinda Potosky.

"There was something in her eyes," Killough said. "She reminded me of my Gammy. She's no longer with us."

What started as a routine visit quickly became something neither of them expected. The conversation immediately hit close to home for Killough.

"It really impacted me because my father had a double lung transplant six years ago," he said. "I thought I was going to lose my father, so it was very emotional."

He asked if Potosky needed a transplant, and she told him doctors are monitoring her condition. He felt led to pray with her.

"He was the most delightful young man I've ever encountered, and we have just seemed to click," Potosky said.

The following Monday, Caleb came back with a surprise.

The company he works for, Texas Home Improvement, says it will complete some needed home repairs free of charge.

"I think I'm going to have to invite him to be my grandson," Potosky said.

Their connection is a reminder that even small moments of kindness can make a difference during someone's hardest days.