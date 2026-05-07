Suspect shot by officer during altercation while being served a warrant at Saginaw home, police say

A suspect was taken to the hospital after being shot during an altercation with officers who were trying to serve a warrant in Saginaw, the police department confirmed Thursday.

According to Saginaw Police, at about 7:50 a.m., officers went to a home in the 1300 block of North Creek Drive to serve a felony warrant on a man, who hasn't been publicly identified.

Officers said while trying to arrest the suspect, he resisted, and a physical altercation began.

Saginaw Police said during the struggle, at least one officer fired their service weapon, striking the suspect. Then, officers performed life-saving measures until paramedics arrived to transport the suspect to the hospital.

Police said the suspect's condition is unknown.

Saginaw Police said the Texas Rangers were notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the shooting. The police department will also conduct a separate investigation, which will "examine department police and procedure," officials said.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more becomes available.