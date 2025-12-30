Rush to buy fireworks in North Texas begins, July 4th set to be the big sparkle of 2026

If you're buying fireworks to ring in the new year, prepare to see an increase at the cash register. John Palmer is the owner of Pyro Penny's Fireworks and wholesales fireworks, too.

" I mean, I've gone up maybe 5%, maybe because I just, I've sort of eaten it, you know," he said.

Palmer buys his fireworks from China. The surge throughout the year has been a rollercoaster, reaching as high as 145%. The National Fireworks Association reports the current rate at 30%. Palmer said it is around 25% for his inventory.

"These kinds of fireworks, 25.34%," Palmer said. "The 5.3% has always been there forever. So it's an additional 20%, but we're not marking it up 20%."

That didn't stop a customer from dropping close to $1,000 to light up the sky for his family members to bring in 2026.

Chelsea Burgos brought her daughter Khaleesi Fernandez to Palmer's grounds to shoot fireworks with family members, including her 7-year-old brother, Nathan.

"I know tomorrow is gonna be crazy, and you know roads are gonna be wild," she said. "That's why we decided to do it today."

State law allows Palmer and other fireworks businesses to sell inventory until midnight on Jan. 1. Following that, the businessman is already looking forward to next year's fireworks bonanza on July 4th, when America celebrates 250 years as a country.

"Yeah, order more inventory, buy more, celebrate more. Just, it's a big deal," he said.

During that same time span, a new customer base will be in North Texas for the FIFA World Cup. Palmer said he'll be looking forward to the crowd and bottom-line boost.

For now, it's getting through the Wednesday rush for fireworks, as those who wait until the last minute scramble to get inventory to bring in the new year.

"It's been a rough year for a lot of people in this country," Palmer said. "We all know that, and they just want to have a good time."