Second Royse City High School student in two days arrested for making terroristic threats, police say

Two Royse City High School students have been arrested in separate incidents over the past two days for making terroristic threats, according to authorities.

The arrests have prompted police to urge parents to talk with their children about the seriousness of making violent or threatening statements.

In a news release on Friday, Royse City police said the department and Royse City ISD administration have "zero tolerance when it comes to these types of incidents."

"As we have stated before, the safety and security of our students and staff is our top priority," the release said. "Threats of violence to any student, staff member, and/or the school will not be tolerated."

Instagram post reported by students

The latest incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. Friday by two students who saw a threat posted on Instagram by a 14-year-old Royse City High School student, police said.

Administrators alerted school resource officers, resulting in the student being immediately detained on campus.

Student charged, taken to detention

After being found responsible for the post, the student was charged with making a terroristic threat, a Class A misdemeanor, and taken to a juvenile detention facility.

Royse City police said it marked the second student in two days being charged with making a terroristic threat.

District stresses responsible speech

Noting "your words matter," police officials referred to the district's "Think Before You Speak" video, stressing the importance of responsible communication.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as more details become available.