Rowlett police officer pulls suspected drunk driver from burning vehicle after crash

A person is dead after jumping into Lake Ray Hubbard in Garland in an incident that led to a Rowlett police officer being struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a Garland officer patrolling the East I-30 Highway and Bass Pro Drive area noticed a vehicle driving erratically, accelerating, slowing down and swerving across all eastbound lanes, the department said in a news release.

The officer saw the vehicle stop in the roadway and then reverse, raising concerns for the driver's wellbeing.

When the officer activated his emergency lights to investigate, the driver sped away eastbound on I-30. While the vehicle was still in motion, the driver exited and ran. They jumped off the bridge into Lake Ray Hubbard while the abandoned vehicle stopped after colliding with a barrier, police said.

With help from the Dallas Police Department's water rescue team and the Rowlett Police Department, the driver's body was retrieved from the lake. The driver's identity has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

Rowlett Police Officer Issac Gorskikh was helping with traffic control related to the incident around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, when he was struck from behind by a suspected drunk driver traveling at high speed.

Despite his disorientation from the crash, Gorskikh managed to exit his patrol vehicle and approach the suspect's car, which was on fire, according to Rowlett police. He tried to alert the driver about the burning vehicle and urged him to exit, but the driver was unresponsive.

Gorskikh broke the driver's side window with his bare hands, pulled the suspect from the burning vehicle and moved him to safety, the news release states.

Eastbound I-30 was closed between Dalrock Road and Horizon Road during the ongoing police investigation.

Gorskikh was treated at a local hospital and released. According to police, this marks the second incident where a suspected drunk driver plowed into Gorskikh's patrol unit while he was assisting Garland police.

The suspect, 33-year-old Lyn Alan Smith, remains in the hospital and is now in custody for intoxication assault, Rowlett police said.