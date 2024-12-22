Rosa es Rojo receives $1,000 donation as part of CBS News Texas 11 Days of Giving

Non-profit delivers health and wellness education to Hispanic women and their families

As the season of giving is underway, CBS News Texas has teamed up with Tom Thumb, Albertsons to highlight nonprofits making a difference in their communities year-round, while offering a $1,000 donation. Among them is ROSAesROJO, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering Hispanic women to lead healthier lives.

For founder Aidee Granados, the mission is deeply personal.

Granados vividly recalls being diagnosed with breast cancer shortly after moving to the United States from Mexico more than a decade ago.

"That was my first time dealing with the American health system," Granados said. "I was struggling with the language and also income barriers. Doctors were prescribing me without understanding me."

Her diagnosis inspired a shift in perspective, pushing her to take better care of her mind, body, and overall health. She also recognized a gap: many Hispanic women like herself didn't know where to begin.

"At the same time, it was an opportunity to be empowered as an immigrant in this country," Granados said.

That realization led her to create ROSAesROJO. The nonprofit delivers health and wellness education to Hispanic women and their families through programs like "The Rojo Way," a series of workshops focused on chronic disease prevention and lifestyle changes, all taught in Spanish.

"We are moving from self-care to community care," Granados said.

The workshops cover practical skills such as reading nutrition labels, a task many Spanish-speaking participants had never been taught.

"I was always shopping at the store, buying whatever I found that was cheap," said member Veronica Villarruel. "But after I learned how to read the labels, the nutrition labels, it's completely changed my life. Now I have my cart with fruits and vegetables."

"I thought, this is the first time I saw integrated health equity in real life," Board member Arlene Betancourt said.

In addition to nutrition, ROSAesROJO emphasizes the importance of physical movement and building a supportive community.

With the $1,000 donation, ROSAesROJO can continue its mission of empowering more women.

"With that support, we will be able to serve one Hispanic woman, in the Rojo Way," Granados said.

For her, it's not just about health but about transforming lives and fostering a stronger, healthier community.