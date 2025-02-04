Children injured in rollover crash northwest of Fort Worth

PARKER COUNTY — A rollover accident on Earp Road has injured multiple children in Springtown, northwest of Fort Worth.

The Parker County Sheriff's Office confirmed children were among those involved in the crash that occurred around 4:30 p.m. but has not given any indication of how many minors were involved.

The crash involved just a single vehicle, officials said.

Flight tracking software shows at least two air ambulances sent to the scene.

This is a developing story. CBS News will provide updates as we receive them.