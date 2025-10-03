Ex-NFL star Robert Griffin III says family survived "worst accident of our lives" in Fort Worth crash

Former NFL and Baylor University Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III was involved in what he described as the "worst accident of our lives" with his wife and children on Interstate 35W in Fort Worth on Friday.

Griffin's Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van was among four vehicles that crashed around 11:48 a.m. near Alta Mesa Boulevard, in the 6400 block of South Freeway (I-35W), according to the sports broadcaster and Fort Worth police.

Griffin shares details on Facebook

"Scary crash, ricocheted off the highway divider multiple times, blown both front tires," the 35-year-old Griffin said in a Facebook post. "Thankful to God that my wife and kids are safe."

Officers located three of the vehicles, but the fourth had left the scene before police arrived, authorities said. One person was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

According to reports, Griffin's family was traveling ahead of his scheduled broadcast of the TCU vs. Colorado football game.

Robert Griffin III / Facebook

Griffin's football and media career

Griffin, better known as RG3, won the Heisman Trophy at Baylor in 2011. He was drafted second overall by Washington in 2012 and earned Offensive Rookie of the Year honors while leading the team to a division title.

After playing for the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, Griffin transitioned to sports media and now serves as a college football analyst. He also co-hosts a podcast and is involved in charitable work with his wife, Grete.

Investigation remains ongoing

The accident remains under investigation.