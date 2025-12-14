2 found dead in home owned by director Rob Reiner in Los Angeles

Two people were found dead at a home in Los Angeles, authorities said, with property records indicating that the house is owned by director Rob Reiner.

Firefighters were called to a Brentwood home Sunday afternoon, where they found the bodies of a 78-year-old man and 68-year-old woman. Authorities did not immediately identify them or the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The Los Angeles Police Department told CBS News the Robbery Homicide Division responded to the home, but did not provide futher details on the investigation.

Rob Reiner is 78 and his wife, Michele, is 68.

The famed director is known for movies such as "The Princess Bride," "When Harry Met Sally…" and "This is Spinal Tap." His wife is a photographer who took the photo of President Trump used on the cover of his book "The Art of the Deal," according to Variety.

Rob Reiner and wife Michele Singer Reiner on March 22, 2025. Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

The couple married in 1989 and has three children.

Reiner, the son of legendary comedian and actor Carl Reiner, rose to fame playing Archie Bunker's son-in-law, Michael Stivic, better known as "Meathead" on CBS' "All in the Family." Reiner won two Emmy awards for the role.

This is a developing story and will be updated.