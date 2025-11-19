North Texas city increases police presence after reports of feral hogs

A North Texas city says it is increasing police presence due to feral hog activity.

In the Roanoke neighborhood Fairway Ranch, residents have expressed "significant frustration and concern" with the hogs, according to the city. The neighborhood is located off Litsey Road near Highway 114 in southern Denton County.

In addition to increased patrolling, police are using drones to identify hog movement. The city said there are also partnerships with state and private contractors to assist with trapping efforts. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, trapping is the most popular method of lethal control of the animal.

The city said one contractor will begin the trapping process as early as next week.

"Roanoke remains dedicated to being a helpful partner by coordinating with professionals, monitoring affected areas, and working to mitigate further impact where we can," the city said on social media.

It wasn't made clear when the increased hog activity began, but the city said increased patrols have been in effect over the last several days.

TPWD said feral hogs are among the 100 worst exotic invasive species in the world.