Rio Vista vs. Axtell high school football game canceled after reported shooting threat, officials say

A Class 2A district football game between Rio Vista and Axtell was canceled Friday night after a phone call to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office reported a potential shooting threat, according to officials.

Dr. Chris Chappotin, superintendent of Rio Vista ISD, said the game had been scheduled to take place at his district's football stadium before the cancellation.

"Out of an abundance of caution, and after consultation with law enforcement and administration from both districts, the game was canceled," Chappotin said.

No threat found, crowd safe

The reported threat did not materialize, and those in attendance left safely, he said.

"The safety and security of our students and fans is our main priority at all times, and we want to thank law enforcement for the swift action and guidance in this situation," Chappotin said.

Chappotin also expressed appreciation for the understanding of students, staff and families, who helped ensure everyone's safety.

Rio Vista (4-1 overall) and Axtell (5-1) play in District 7 of Class 2A Division I. The two teams hadn't lost a district game entering Friday's action, according to MaxPreps.com

The cancellation comes weeks after Rio Vista was banned from the 2025 UIL playoffs due to alleged recruitment violations.

In early September, the District 7-2A Division I Executive Committee ruled Rio Vista's football team ineligible for the playoffs. On Sept. 22, the UIL State Executive Committee upheld the playoff ban in a 4-1 vote. Two-game suspensions were also issued to a student-athlete and the team's head coach.

The Eagles are still being allowed to play regular-season games but cannot participate in postseason play.