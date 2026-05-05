Suspect in arson investigation arrested after brief standoff at Richland Hills home, police say

An arson suspect faces multiple charges after trespassing and a brief standoff at a home in Richland Hills, police said.

According to the Richland Hills Police Department, just before 4:35 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home in the 2800 block of Dogwood Park Drive after reports of a man trespassing and hanging out of a window while pointing a firearm.

Responding officers, with assistance from Haltom City Police, established a perimeter to initiate contact and begin negotiations with the suspect, officials said.

After a brief standoff, in which CBS Texas Chopper captured on video, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody after a less lethal device was used.

Police said the suspect, whose name hasn't been released, was medically cleared and transported to the Joint Detention Center in North Richland Hills.

Officials said the suspect was involved in an ongoing arson investigation at the same location. And as a result of the standoff, the suspect is now facing multiple charges, including criminal trespass, deadly conduct, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

The Tarrant County Fire Marshal's Office is leading the investigation into the arson case.

The investigation remains ongoing, and police said anyone with information concerning the suspect should call the department at 817-616-3796 or email CID@richlandhills.com.