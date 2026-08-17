Suspect shot, wounded by Richland Hills officer after charging at police, department says

A suspect is in the hospital after the Richland Hills Police Department said he charged at police during a family disturbance investigation Sunday afternoon, prompting an officer to fire at him.

The department said officers responded to the 6500 block of Allena Lane around 2:30 p.m. for a disturbance involving a man and his adult son. A news release from the department did not indicate which person was the victim or suspect.

Officers said they arrived and started speaking with the victim while the suspect remained inside the residence. The victim said the suspect had physically assaulted him and that he had been injured. The victim also reportedly told officers the suspect was known to be violent and had access to weapons inside the residence.

The department said that as officers continued to gather information, the suspect exited the residence. He then reportedly started yelling and charged toward them as officers gave him commands to stop. The department said the suspect ignored the commands and continued to advance toward them.

At that point, Richland Hills Police said an officer drew and fired their service weapon, striking the suspect. Medical aid was rendered on the scene, and he was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, remains in police custody while receiving medical care.

The victim, police said, was also treated for injuries during the incident.

Richland Hills Police said the Texas Rangers have responded and are conducting an investigation into the shooting. The officer who opened fire is now on administrative leave as the investigation continues, in accordance with department policy.

The department said detectives are still investigating the initial disturbance, with the preliminary investigation suggesting the suspect committed a violent family assault with bodily injury. The suspect, the department noted, has a prior conviction, meaning the pending charge will be a third-degree felony. He also has the additional pending charge for aggravated assault on a peace officer, a second-degree felony. The department said the suspect would be identified publicly once he is formally charged and faces a magistrate.

Richland Hills Police said the investigation is ongoing, but anyone with more information can call detectives at 817-616-3789 or email CID@richlandhills.com. Anonymous tips can be shared online or by calling 817-469-TIPS.