Robbery suspect taken to hospital after shot by officers in Richardson, police say

A suspect was transported to the hospital after being shot by Richardson police officers late Monday afternoon, authorities said in a news release.

According to the Richardson Police Department, officers were called at about 4 p.m. to a robbery in progress at a business in the 1400 block of East Belt Line Road. When officers arrived, they learned the suspect had run away from the scene and was reportedly armed.

Richardson PD said officers located a person who matched the suspect's description walking east of the business and attempted to make contact.

However, "during the encounter, an officer-involved shooting occurred," the news release said.

The suspect was transported to the hospital in an unknown condition, police said.

The circumstances surrounding what led to the shooting have not been released as the investigation continued, police said.

As a result of the incident, crews have shut down both the eastbound and westbound lanes of Belt Line Road, between North Plano Road and North St. Johns Drive.