6 teenagers hospitalized in crash following Richardson police chase

A stolen car led to a major crash Monday night that left seven people hospitalized, the Richardson Police Department said.

Richardson police said officers said an Audi sedan had been reported stolen and the people inside were armed. Officers tried to pull the car over on Spring Valley Road after 8 p.m. Monday, but it sped off. The car then turned onto Esperanza Road in Dallas where it crashed into an SUV and light pole.

Police said there were six people inside the Audi ranging in age from 15 to 19. Officers found multiple guns, a Glock switch and marijuana inside.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, which responded to the crash, said it took seven patients to various hospitals, those in the Audi and the driver of the SUV. DFR did not specify any of their conditions. Richardson PD said the driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries.