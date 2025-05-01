Retired Garland security officer reflects on ISIS-inspired terror attack 10 years later

Ten years ago this Saturday, two armed men pulled up to the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland with plans to unleash terror on more than 150 people gathered inside.

The ISIS-inspired terrorists were shot and killed in the parking lot, but not before wounding Garland ISD security officer Bruce Joiner, who is sharing his recollections of that day.

Bruce Joiner CBS News Texas

Joiner occasionally visits a tree in the parking lot where his life nearly ended.

"I used to go up there every year and kind of sit by the tree and the post where it was and just thank the Lord for protecting me," Joiner said.

On May 3, 2015, Joiner was a security officer at an anti-Muslim event called Draw Prophet Mohammed, which attracted about 150 people. Two men drove from Arizona in a car loaded with rifles and ammo, intending to kill those inside the events center.

"I definitely remember them getting out of the car and facing them with the long guns," Joiner said.

Joiner was unarmed and was almost immediately shot in the leg.

"I still have some scars," he said.

Garland SWAT Officer Greg Stevens, who was armed, returned fire, killing Nadir Soofi and Elton Simpson before they could carry out their attack.

"The fact that Stevens or I are even standing here is a testament to God because they could've just rolled down the window and shot from there," Joiner said.

Stevens, interviewed in 2019, described the event: "This whole event probably didn't take more than 10 and probably 15 seconds. I'm a pretty good shooter. I'm not a great shooter. My training kicked in. I wasn't formulating a plan."

CBS News Texas

Joiner and Stevens were on the most vulnerable side of the complex, standing between the gunmen and potential tragedy inside.

"I think we know the overall of what happened, but we don't know the motivations behind that," Joiner said.

Joiner tried unsuccessfully to sue the FBI after it was revealed that an FBI agent or confidential informant was tailing the terrorists around the time of the attack.

"They knew all along what was going on, and they did nothing to stop them. I feel pretty disturbed that our local law enforcement were almost used as bait," Joiner said.

The now-retired security guard has sought help for the mental trauma he endured that day and has considered visiting a third co-conspirator, currently serving a 30-year prison sentence, to offer forgiveness.

"I'm very grateful that I was protected," Joiner said.