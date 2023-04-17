Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Northeast Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- An early-morning apartment fire in Northeast Dallas forced people from their homes Monday morning.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to Forestwood on the Creek apartments, located on Forest Lane near 635, around 5 a.m. to battle the flames. More than a dozen fire trucks ended up responding to the scene, according to CBS News Texas reporter Nick Starling.

Looks like at least a couple units burned. Fire crews putting broke some windows allowing more smoke to plume out, looks contained. @CBSNewsTexas pic.twitter.com/80GmmOIrZe — Nick Starling (@NickStarlingTV) April 17, 2023

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours later.

According to DFR, everyone evacuated the building safely, but one resident was taken to the hospital with a medical issue. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury. Both are expected to be OK.

All 12 units in the building were left uninhabitable, according to DFR, with eight units sustaining heavy fire damage. Sixteen residents have been displaced, and the American Red Cross is providing aid.

DFR is invesigating the cause of the fire.