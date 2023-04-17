Watch CBS News
Local

Residents displaced after 2-alarm apartment fire in Northeast Dallas

By CBS Texas Staff

/ CBS Texas

Your Monday Morning Headlines, April 17th, 2023
Your Monday Morning Headlines, April 17th, 2023 02:37

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- An early-morning apartment fire in Northeast Dallas forced people from their homes Monday morning.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to Forestwood on the Creek apartments, located on Forest Lane near 635, around 5 a.m. to battle the flames. More than a dozen fire trucks ended up responding to the scene, according to CBS News Texas reporter Nick Starling.

Firefighters were still putting out hot spots hours later.

According to DFR, everyone evacuated the building safely, but one resident was taken to the hospital with a medical issue. A firefighter also suffered a minor injury. Both are expected to be OK.

All 12 units in the building were left uninhabitable, according to DFR, with eight units sustaining heavy fire damage. Sixteen residents have been displaced, and the American Red Cross is providing aid.

DFR is invesigating the cause of the fire.

CBS Texas Staff
ktvt-cbs11-dallas-ft-worth-logo.jpg

The CBS Texas team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSTexas.com.

First published on April 17, 2023 / 8:54 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.