Residents devastated by losses after Fort Worth apartment fire displaces dozens

It was a chaotic scene in Fort Worth on Wednesday morning, after a fast-moving three-alarm fire tore through an apartment building, displacing dozens of families and leaving behind extensive damage.

Fire officials said they received a call about a fire just after 8 a.m. Fire crews arrived at the scene within 5 minutes. Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the department, said the high winds made it difficult for crews to battle the fire.

"So, you can see from the side of the apartment complex that started, that wind did not help us out any today and quickly spread this fire throughout all the other units on scene," Trojacek said.

Officials said 16 units are damaged, affecting at least 60 people. The American Red Cross was at the scene helping displaced residents.

"We are working with our department and the apartment complexes, which they want to get back to their homes here on site, right?" said Alexis Gonzalez, a spokesperson with the Red Cross. "And if folks are watching this and they are not on site, and they need assistance, we encourage everyone to contact 1800-red-cross."

Tenant Mustak Ansari was at work when he found out his apartment building was engulfed in flames. He lives on the second floor in a unit next to where officials believe the fire started.

"When I got here, I saw the roof was falling apart, you know, I lost everything, everything," said Ansari. "I had my passport, my work documents, my degrees — bachelor's, master's — everything."

The Fort Worth Fire Department was at the complex throughout the day, making sure no hot spots reignited.

Fire officials said once the area is safe, they will hand it back over to the property management company. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is unknown. Many tenants told CBS News Texas they had already contacted their insurance company to hopefully recoup some of their losses.

Trojacek said whether tenants will be able to get inside their units will be determined on a case-by-case basis because of the extent of the damage to some units.

"I don't know how I'm going to recover from this, how I'm going to stand up with all these losses, you know," said Ansari. "I have no idea, right now I am completely blank, I don't know, I can't think. I can't even talk to my family back in Nepal, so it's really, it's really hard."

In a statement, Atlantic Housing Management, LLC said, "We are grieved to see the effects of today's fire on our Hillcrest Apartments community in Euless. Fifteen households from Building 15 have been displaced. Our management team is actively working to support and rehouse all impacted residents. We have also partnered with other organizations–the Red Cross and Hurst-Euless-Bedford School District plan to provide funds to the impacted households. While the cause of the fire is not yet known, it is actively being investigated by the Fort Worth Fire Department. We want to thank the Fort Worth Fire Department for their quick response and dedication to ensure the safety of our residents. If other organizations would like to help, they can contact 817-540-4900."