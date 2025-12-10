Up to 60 people displaced after Fort Worth apartment fire

Fort Worth firefighters are battling a 3-alarm blaze at an apartment building in the easternmost corner of the city.

Craig Trojack, a spokesperson for the fire department, said 911 calls started coming in just before 8:15 a.m. Wednesday. Firefighters responded within minutes to an apartment complex on Gazebo Lane, near Trinity Boulevard and SH 360. Soon after they arrived, they called more units to the scene and by 9:30 a.m., more than 90 firefighters had responded.

Video from the scene shows a two-story apartment building with severe damage, including portions of the roof missing.

Trojack said strong winds helped the flames spread quickly throughout the building, which contains 16 apartments. As many as 60 people live in the building, he said. No one was injured, and the Red Cross and building management are working to help those who have been displaced.

Fort Worth fire crews will stay on the scene for most of the day to ensure the fire is fully out, Trojack said. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.