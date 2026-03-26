RNC considering Dallas to host special convention ahead of the midterm elections

Representatives from the Republican National Committee toured the American Airlines Center in Dallas late last month as they consider where to hold a first-of-its-kind midterm convention before elections in November.

Dave Brown, the arena's general manager, told CBS News Texas on Wednesday that he gave the RNC all the arena's specifications and potential production set-ups. He said the RNC officials wanted to get familiar with the AAC and find out about the calendar of events scheduled for the site in late summer to early fall.

Brown said full capacity for a concert is 20,000, and that the AAC has hosted corporate conventions which as many as 16,000 people attended.

"The upcoming Midterm Convention is happening because of President Trump's leadership, vision, and unwavering commitment to the America First movement. His ability to bring people together and inspire action continues to drive momentum across the country," Danielle Alvarez, a senior adviser to the RNC, said in a statement to CBS News Texas.

"While there has been speculation in the media about the location and date, no contracts have been signed and any reporting on those details remains purely speculative at this time," she said.

Critical Senate race on the Texas midterm ballot

The potential for a midterm convention in Dallas comes as Texas Democrats rally around their nominee for U.S. Senate, state Rep. James Talarico of Austin. SMU Political Science Professor Matthew Wilson told CBS News Texas on Wednesday that the Senate race is likely the best chance of Democrats winning a statewide election, and Republicans recognize it.

"This will be a new thing, a midterm convention. But the fact that they're looking at having this in Dallas, I think emphasizes the fact that they see the Texas Senate race, at least, and perhaps other Texas races, as both competitive and important. They would like to drive up Republican enthusiasm and energy nationally sure, but in Texas specifically, in an effort to do that," Wilson said.

Republicans have yet to decide their Senate nominee, with Attorney General Ken Paxton challening four-term incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in a runoff on May 26.

Historically, the party that controls the White House loses seats in Congress during the midterm elections. With President Trump's falling polling numbers, Wilson said Republicans want to minimize their losses in November.

"They're going to need to generate enthusiasm among their base. They're going to need to get reasonably high turnout among some of the lower propensity voters that supported Trump in 2024, which means they need to create some excitement and buzz in the Republican base surrounding the campaigns," he said.

There is no word yet on when Republicans will announce where they will host their midterm convention.

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