Republican Midterm Convention security measures impact nearby Dallas businesses

The Republican Midterm Convention starts Wednesday at the American Airlines Center.

Preparations began last week, with gates being placed all around the venue. Businesses nearby say the security measures, including checkpoints, are already discouraging customers.

Kendall Williams, who owns Bluebonnet and Thyme right across from the AAC, says she's taken aback by the level of security measures.

"I was like, 'Oh my god, how are my customers going to get to me?' Because I did have several customers that told me they were deterred at first from coming because they didn't know where to park. They didn't know what to do," said Williams.

Mesero restaurant on the south side of the AAC says they started alerting customers immediately.

"We panicked for a bit, but then we started making plans. We started telling our customers, like, all these apartments that we have here, they are our number one customers," said Baltazar Laredo, a manager at Mesero.

The two-day event is expected to bring in 20,000 visitors. Laredo hopes some of those visitors will stop by. Starting Monday, anyone driving or walking will need to show ID or documentation confirming why they are in the area. Rideshares and food deliveries will also be restricted.

Businesses say they are used to dealing with large crowds due to games and concerts at the AAC, but say this is a first for them.

"Just like come talk to us a little bit more, the people that plan this and let us know, hey, what can we do to make sure that your business can still operate while we're here," said Williams.

The checkpoints are expected to remain in place until midnight on Sept. 11.