Report: Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban selling majority stake of Dallas Mavericks

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Mark Cuban is reportedly selling a majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Pittsburgh native and majority owner of the NBA franchise is selling the stake to Miriam Adelson and the Adelson family at a valuation of $3.5 billion. The report states that Cuban will keep "full control and final say in basketball operations." Miriam Adelson is the widow of Las Vegas casino mogul Sheldon Adelson.

NBA correspondent Marc Stein was first to report the news of the sale. League rules state that any deal must be approved by the NBA Board of Governors.

According to The Dallas Morning News, if the deal is finalized, it would merge the interests of Cuban and the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, which have planned to partner in building a casino and resort in Dallas if gambling is legalized in the Lone Star state.

Cuban's pursuit of riches and success took him from Pittsburgh to Dallas, where he made his fortune. Cuban bought the Dallas Mavericks in 2000 for $285 million from Ross Perot Jr. and has been one of the league's most high-profile owners ever since.

The multi-billionaire also said on Monday that he will leave the TV show "Shark Tank" after the upcoming 16th season.

Cuban's Pittsburgh roots

Mark Cuban grew up in Mt. Lebanon, which is roughly 10 miles outside of Pittsburgh, and attended the University of Pittsburgh without graduating high school. He later graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"Pittsburgh's a great town," Cuban told CBS News in January. "My dad did upholstery on cars on West Liberty Avenue for Regency Products, my mom did odd jobs."

His first taste of big money came when he sold a software company he'd built called MicroSolutions. His fortune soon rose to billions, and he credits Pittsburgh for some of his success.

"I think a lot of it, it's an immigrant city," he told KDKA-TV earlier this year. "Some of our grandparents lived through the Depression or our parents were born during the Depression and that molds you and that really defines hard work."