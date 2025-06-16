Watch CBS News
Local News

Replica grenade found on bus in Plano prompts bomb scare

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Read Full Bio
Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A replica grenade was found on a bus in Plano, prompting a bomb scare.

Police said a passenger from Sunday left their bag on the bus and it was discovered on Monday when the driver was checking bags as passengers were loading. 

When the bus driver was checking bags, he saw the grenade inside and called police. The bus was then evacuated and eastbound Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 and Northbound Trail was shut down. 

The owner of the bag was contacted by police and said the device was an inert, or inactive, grenade that belonged to his grandfather and was a war replica. Police confirmed it was a dead device.

Police remained on the scene to investigate, but there was no public threat. Police said no injuries were reported.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.