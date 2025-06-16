Replica grenade found on bus in Plano prompts bomb scare

A replica grenade was found on a bus in Plano, prompting a bomb scare.

Police said a passenger from Sunday left their bag on the bus and it was discovered on Monday when the driver was checking bags as passengers were loading.

When the bus driver was checking bags, he saw the grenade inside and called police. The bus was then evacuated and eastbound Spring Creek Parkway at US 75 and Northbound Trail was shut down.

The owner of the bag was contacted by police and said the device was an inert, or inactive, grenade that belonged to his grandfather and was a war replica. Police confirmed it was a dead device.

Police remained on the scene to investigate, but there was no public threat. Police said no injuries were reported.