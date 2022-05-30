Remembering the victims of the Uvalde school shooting

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - Nineteen children and two teachers lost their lives on May 24 when a gunman stormed into a Uvalde elementary school and barricaded himself inside of a fourth grade classroom. The shooting at Robb Elementary School is now the deadliest school shooting in Texas' history.

Neveah Bravo Emily Grace Ayala Facebook





Nevaeh Bravo

Nevaeh Bravo's uncle told CBS News the 10-year-old girl was killed in the attack.

Before the family received confirmation that she was among the dead, a cousin posted on Facebook that their family was looking for her in the wake of the shooting.





Jackie Cazares Jacinto Cazares Facebook





Jackie Cazares

Jackie Cazares, 9, was another victim in the May 24 shooting, her father Jacinto Cazares confirmed. "We're devastated in ways, I hope no one ever goes thru," he wrote in a Facebook post. He described his daughter as a "little firecracker" who would "do anything for anybody." Jackie's cousin and best friend Annabell Rodriguez also died in the school shooting. Jackie would have turned 10 a week later.





Makenna Elrod Makenna Elrod





Makenna Elrod



On a verified GoFundMe page, Makenna's aunt described her as "beautiful, funny, smart, and amazing She had the biggest heart and loved her family and friends so much. Her smile would light up a room."

She went on to write: "Words cannot express the pain my sister and our family is going through. I know in the coming weeks my sister is going to be overcome with so much and any support is appreciated. Please pray for our family and remember Makenna. ... We will carry her in our hearts and we know she is with our Lord and Savior."





José Flores Christopher Salazar Facebook

José Flores

"So loving and so joyful."

That's how a family friend described José Flores in a verified GoFundMe. His aunt confirmed his death to CBS News last week. His uncle, Christopher Salazar, wrote a Facebook tribute to the 10-year-old: "I'm going to miss you baby Jose, i still can't believe this happened my heart is broken just hearing them tell us your gone it hurts me I love you so much and I wish you were still here. I'm going to miss you soo much rest in paradise my beautiful angel"





Eliahna Garcia Siria Arizmendi/AP





Eliahna "Ellie" Garcia

Eliahna Garcia's family learned that she was among the victims late Tuesday night, her aunt, Siria Arizmemdi told the Associated Press.

"She was very happy and very outgoing," said Arizmendi, who is also a fifth-grade teacher at Flores Elementary School in the same district. "She loved to dance and play sports. She was big into family, enjoyed being with the family ... She was very sweet."





Irma Garcia Robb Elementary School Website

Irma Garcia



Fourth grade teacher Irma Garcia's nephew John Martinez, shared that she "did not make it" in a tweet last Tuesday.

"My tia did not make it, she sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom, i beg of you to keep my family including all of her family in y'all's prayers , IRMA GARCIA IS HER NAME and she died a HERO. she was loved by many and will truly be missed."

Garcia was a wife and mother of four. In a verified GoFundMe, her cousin remembers her as "Sweet, kind, loving. Fun with the greatest personality."

"She sacrificed herself protecting the kids in her classroom. She was a hero," the GoFundMe said.

Two days later, her husband Joe died of an apparent heart attack a short time after laying flowers at the memorial site.





Uziyah Garcia Nikki Cross Facebook





Uziyah Garcia

Uziyah Garcia's family confirmed to CBS News that he died in the May 24 shooting.

The boy was described by his grandfather Manny Renfro as a smart boy with a fantastic memory, according to the Associated Press.

"The sweetest little boy that I've ever known," Renfro said. "I'm not just saying that because he was my grandkid."





Amerie Jo Garza Amerie Jo Garza

Amerie Jo Garza



Amerie Jo Garza died just two weeks after her 10th birthday, her stepfather Angel Garza told CBS News.

"She was the sweetest thing. She's so creative," Garza said.

According to Garza, the young girl was shot and killed while trying to call 911 for help.

Garza's father, Alfred Garza III, wrote about her death in a Facebook post, saying, "My one and only baby. I'm going to miss you dearly Amerie. You did NOT deserve this, nor did the other children. I would do anything to have you back. Fly high my Amerie Jo and tell grandma we miss her. Visit me in my dreams anytime."

Xavier Lopez



Xavier Lopez Laura Mejia Facebook

Xavier Lopez was looking forward to a summer of swimming, and loved playing baseball.

"He was just a loving 10-year-old little boy, just enjoying life, not knowing that this tragedy was going to happen today," his cousin Lisa Garza, 54, said. "He was very bubbly, loved to dance with his brothers, his mom. This has just taken a toll on all of us."





Jayce Carmelo Luevanos Jayce Carmelo Luevanos









Jayce Carmelo Luevanos

According to the Associated Press, Jayce Carmelo Luevanos wanted to skip school to go with his grandmother to the San Antonio Zoo for a field trip for her great-granddaughter.

"That's why my wife is hurting so much, because he wanted to go to San Antonio," his grandfather Carmelo Quiroz told USA Today. "He was so sad he couldn't go. Maybe if he would have gone, he'd be here."





Tess Marie Mata Faith Mata

Tess Maria Mata



Tess Marie Mata's sister Faith told CBS News the child was among those killed in the shooting. She also shared a Facebook post about her sister's death:

"My sweet baby sister, I would've never thought I would be typing something like this. I honestly have no words just sadness, confusion, and anger. I'm sad because we will never get to tag team on mom and dad again and tell each other how much we mean to each other, I'm confused because how can something like this happen to my sweet, caring, and beautiful sister, and I'm angry because a coward took you from us. Sissy I miss you so much, I just want to hold you and tell you how pretty you are, I want to take you outside and practice softball, I want to go on one last family vacation, I want to hear your contagious laugh, and I want you to hear me tell you how much I love you. Tessy mom, dad, and I won't be the same without you but we are comforted knowing you are waiting for us up in heaven and have a spot for us. We have one sassy guardian angel that I know is going to protect our family. Till we meet again Tess Marie, love your Big Sister"





Miranda Mathis Miranda Mathis

Miranda Mathis



The mother of a close friend described Miranda as "very loving and very talkative." She told the Austin American-Statesman that her daughter and Miranda had been in the same classes and that Miranda would ask to have her hair done like her daughter's.





Eva Mireles Lydia Martinez Delgado









Eva Mireles

Fourth grade teacher Eva Mireles was one of the first victims identified by family and police. She was described by those who knew her as a loving wife and mother, the Associated Press reports.

An obituary for Mireles said she "dedicated herself to her wonderful family and amazing students." She enjoyed Crossfit, hiking and spending time with her dog, Kane.

In a statement to CBS News, her aunt called it a "very sad day in the Uvalde community" and called for "expanded gun rules."

"Let this be the last community affected by this and let's lobby together for the gun laws," Lydia Martinez Delgado said.

Alithia Ramirez Beto O'Rourke Twitter Account





Alithia Ramirez

Alithia Ramirez had recently celebrated her 10th birthday, her family told gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke.

CBS 11's J.D. Miles reports that Ramirez was a little girl with a big heart who was there for a North Texas family when they most needed support. She became a surprising source of strength for the parents of her best friend after he was hit and killed by a car in Grand Prairie.

"I never imagined that this little girl would be mature enough to say, "Hey, you know what, I want to keep in touch. I want to check in. I want to make your painting and bring a smile to your face,'" said Fernanda Sedeno, the little boy's mom. "That's what I loved about her, and that shows how pure and kind her heart was."

Annabell Rodriguez Annabell Rodriguez





Annabell Rodriguez

Both Annabell Rodriguez and her cousin Jackie Cazares were killed in the shooting.

Polly Flores told the New York Times that her great-niece was an honor roll student and close to her cousin.





Maite Rodriguez Maite Rodriguez





Maite Rodriguez

CBS News reports that Maite Yuleana Rodriguez loved the color green, jalapeños, the TV show "Attack On Titan" and wanted to be a marine biologist when she grew up.

"She was just an all-around sweet girl. My sweet girl, that's what I called her – my sweet girl," her mother Ana Rodriguez said. "She was smart, beautiful and best-of-all she was my best friend, and I don't exaggerate on that. She was my best friend. We went everywhere together."

Rodriguez made the honor roll for straight As and Bs this year after a rough time with Zoom classes during a pandemic, and was recognized at an assembly just days before the massacre.

Alexandria Rubio





Alexandria "Lexi" Rubio

Alexandria Rubio's family had been with her at school just hours before she was killed. In a Facebook post, Kimberly Mata-Rubio wrote:

"My beautiful, smart, Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was recognized today for All-A honor roll," her post read. "She also received the good citizen award. We told her we loved her and would pick her up after school. We had no idea this was goodbye."

According to the AP, the fourth-grader was a softball and basketball player who wanted to be a lawyer. Her father, Felix Rubio, is a deputy with the Uvalde County Sheriff's Office. The couple told CNN that he was among the law enforcement officers who responded to the shooting.





Layla Salazar





Layla Salazar

Layla Salazar loved to run, swim, dance to TikTok videos and play games with friends, her father told the AP.

Vincent Salazar said his daughter won all of her dashes and hurdles races at the school's past three field days. He said each morning as he drove her to school, he would play "Sweet Child O' Mine" by Guns N' Roses and they would sing along.





Jailah Silguero Veronica Luevanos





Jailah Silguero

On the day of the school shooting, Jailah Silguero reportedly did not want to go to school. Her mother told Univision that she thought her daughter may have sensed something was going to happen.





Eliahana Torres









Eliahana Torres



Pastor Jamie Cabralez of Jesus Christ Revealed Ministries told CBS News that Eliahana Cruz Torres, his grandniece, was a victim in the shooting.

Cabralez called the 10-year-old was "active" and "generous with her time."





Rogelio Torres





Rogelio Torres

CBS News reports that Rogelio Torres' father confirmed his 10-year-old son was among those killed in the attack.

His mother Evadulia Orta remembered her son as a playful, outgoing child who loved Pokémon, board games, Lotería and playing football. Orta planned on signing him up for football over the summer, but "he didn't get the chance."