Watch CBS News
Local News

Relative intervenes, fatally shoots man to prevent strangulation in Arlington

By Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

ARLINGTON — A man who was strangling the mother of his child was fatally shot late Tuesday by a relative who intervened, police said Thursday.

Police were called just after 11 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex in the 2900 block of Forest Hollow Lane.

According to Arlington police, the deceased 30-year-old man and the woman had a history of domestic violence. The woman who reported the incident said the man had been shot by "one of her relatives," police said.

In addition to trying to stop the man from strangling the woman, the suspected shooter told authorities he intervened to protect himself.

The man was pronounced dead at a local hospital, police said.

Police say no arrests have been made and the case has been referred to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office for additional review.

The deceased man will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office after the notification of next of kin.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.