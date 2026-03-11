Tarrant County jury returns capital murder conviction in 2022 Arlington home‑invasion double killing, prosecutors say

A man who prosecutors say went on a rampage at an Arlington home – kicking in the door, killing two men and wounding a woman in early 2022 – was convicted this week of capital murder by a Tarrant County jury.

Reid Rothenberg, 37, was automatically sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

The double homicide occurred on April 10, 2022, at a home on Ivy Hill Drive in Arlington.

Victim shot while resting

Authorities say Rothenberg fatally shot George Nitsche, 84, who was resting on a couch toward the back of the house, and then chased two others into the front yard while repeatedly firing.

"He (Nitsche) never saw it coming," Assistant District Attorney Matt Rivers told jurors.

Second victim killed outside

Matthew Stuart, 41, was killed, and Elizabeth Hearn, Nitsche's 67‑year‑old ex‑wife and Stuart's mother‑in‑law, survived after being shot.

"This is not just a killing," Assistant District Attorney Tad Schmidt said. "This is a brutal homicide by someone who came to kill that night."

Rothenberg was taken into custody on June 17, 2022, and booked into the Arlington City Jail. He was charged with capital murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and burglary of a habitation.