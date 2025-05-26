Son, 20, allegedly kills mother in Red Oak, authorities say

A Red Oak woman is dead after her son allegedly shot and killed her, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Dwight Xavier Jones Jr., 20, is facing a murder charge in the death of his biological mother, Stephanie Easter, 58.

Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded around 12:05 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ridge Oak Drive, where they found Easter dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. He is awaiting arraignment.

"Investigators continue to follow up on all aspects of the case, and additional updates will be provided as necessary," Sheriff Brad Norman said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Case Agent Jeremiah Banks with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 825-4929.