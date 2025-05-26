Watch CBS News
Local News

Son, 20, allegedly kills mother in Red Oak, authorities say

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

CBS News Live
CBS News Texas Live

A Red Oak woman is dead after her son allegedly shot and killed her, according to the Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said Dwight Xavier Jones Jr., 20, is facing a murder charge in the death of his biological mother, Stephanie Easter, 58.

elliscountymother.png
Ellis County Sheriff's Office

Deputies responded around 12:05 p.m. Sunday to the 100 block of Ridge Oak Drive, where they found Easter dead from an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said in a news release Monday.

Jones was taken into custody without incident and is being held at the Wayne McCollum Detention Center. He is awaiting arraignment.

"Investigators continue to follow up on all aspects of the case, and additional updates will be provided as necessary," Sheriff Brad Norman said.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Case Agent Jeremiah Banks with the Ellis County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division at (972) 825-4929.

Doug Myers

Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.