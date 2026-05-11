Red Oak community fights in effort to keep another data center getting approved in North Texas

A heated debate over data centers is unfolding across North Texas, with a packed meeting in Red Oak stretching late into the night as residents push back against a proposed project.

Inside city hall, every seat was filled, and crowds spilled into the hallways as people waited to speak. Many urged city leaders to reject plans for another data center in their community.

The project, proposed by Compass Datacenters, would span roughly 830 acres. If approved, it would become the sixth data center campus in Red Oak.

City officials presented potential benefits ahead of public comment, including infrastructure and energy support. But dozens of residents made it clear that they're not convinced.

A public comment portion of the meeting is ongoing.

Outside, opposition began even before the meeting started, with neighbors gathering to protest. Signs opposing the project have appeared throughout the area.

Residents cited concerns about noise, pollution, and declining property values. Some also raised issues about how close the facility would be to homes.

One organizer said the proposed site would sit directly along her fence line. She said she is not opposed to data centers in general but is opposed to the proximity of this project and what she described as "limited community input."

"We're supposed to look out for the welfare of our people, and I feel like maybe they think they're doing what's correct, but they're not really pausing and paying attention to what their people are saying," said group organizer Elda Jazmin Villegas. "So, I'm going to fight for that. And I want to fight for our people. And this isn't just going to stop now. Say no more data centers."

The debate extends beyond Red Oak.

Earlier Tuesday, Somervell County commissioners voted unanimously on a resolution aimed at restricting future data centers and power plants. However, the measure does not guarantee projects can be blocked. Ellis County leaders passed a similar resolution last month.

Back in Red Oak, the meeting remained underway as of late evening, with tensions high and a decision still pending.