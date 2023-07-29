Watch CBS News
Record-high temps in North Texas, no rain in sight

By Brittany Rainey

This is the hottest weekend of the year thus far
NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - We are waking up to sunny skies and temperatures in the mid/upper 70s Saturday—another hot, sunny day ahead with highs near 102 degrees.

Today is an Ozone Action Day and it will be unhealthy outside this afternoon for sensitive groups, including the elderly and those with upper respiratory issues.

July 29 will be our 21st 100+ day so far this year and it is just going to get hotter. The ridge of high pressure will move directly overhead next week soaring temperatures to near record levels. We could see multiple afternoons reaching 106 degrees.

No rain in sight means our elevated fire danger will continue through next week. Areas along and west of I-35 should be especially careful but it is hot and dry throughout all of North Texas.

Sun, sun and more sun next week, so remember the sunblock and those heat safety precautions.

Brittany Rainey
First published on July 29, 2023 / 10:05 AM

