Record high temperatures heat up North Texas this weekend

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The First Alert Weather Team has extended the weather alert through Sunday due to dangerous heat. Temperatures will be near record highs with feels like temperatures up to 112 degrees. The red flag warning has been extended for Saturday afternoon along and west of I-35.

Another sizzling day ahead without much relief in the morning hours. We are waking up to temperatures in the low/mid 80s, but it still feels like the upper 80s and low 90s.

The excessive heat warning has been extended until 8:00 p.m. Saturday evening as it will feel like 103-112 degrees. The dangerous heat is here to stay all weekend, so please continue your heat safety precautions.

The red flag warning for areas along and west of I-35 continues again Saturday afternoon, where there is a critical fire threat. Areas east of I-35 have an elevated fire threat. Any fire that develops has the potential to quickly spread out of control.

A few showers are possible Monday evening into Tuesday as a weak front nears the Red River. The Storm Prediction Center has DFW highlighted for an isolated storm possible east of I-35 and north of I-20. Most of the area will remain dry, especially those south of I-20.

The increase in cloud cover will help keep temperatures down a few degrees, but it doesn't look like we will drop below 100 for the foreseeable future. Our count of 100 degree days is now up to 27 and more are on the way next week.

First published on August 5, 2023 / 5:28 AM

