Reata returns to Throckmorton Street

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - If you're from Fort Worth, chances are you know about Reata Restaurant.

The legendary family-owned restaurant will be heading back to Throckmorton Street in July 2024. Although, the move won't be permanent—according to a press release, the return to the Tower Building (formerly Block 82 Tower and Bank One Tower) at 530 Throckmorton is an interim plan while the owners build a permanent location.

Reata Restaurant interim location rendering. Reata Restaurant

"Our history with The Tower is both storied and strong. Twenty-three years ago, an F3 tornado devastated our community, making our original Fort Worth locations uninhabitable and forcing our relocation in 2001," said Reata president Mike Micallef. "Like Fort Worth, Reata is a testament to resilience and rebirth. Together, we will continue to create unforgettable experiences, regardless of geography."

It's not the first time Reata has relocated. They last moved locations in 2022.

Reata, which is Spanish for "rope," was given that name after the ranch in the 1950 film "Giant." The first restaurant opened in Alpine, Texas in 1995.

The nationally-known Fort Worth location opened in 1996. The Micallef family credits the community—the towers, convention center, Bass Performance Hall and nearby hotels—for a "thriving environment."

"Reata transcends physical boundaries," stated Mike Micallef, president of Reata. "It's not just about the walls that house us, the western artifacts that adorn us, or the plates and cutlery that serve us. Reata embodies the spirit of Fort Worth. What truly defines us is our community. Our location may change, but the soul of Reata -

the people - remains constant."

The current location will continue to serve guests until June 30, 2024.