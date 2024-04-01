Victims of multi-vehicle Dallas crash left with wrecked cars, disbelief

DALLAS — Two victims of a multi-vehicle pile-up allegedly connected to NFL football player Rashee Rice are sorting through their feelings about the incident, according to their attorney.

Tennesse Walker is the managing litigation partner with the Patterson Group. He is representing a couple who wants to remain anonymous. Walker said the husband and wife are angry because of recklessness and irresponsibility.

"On Saturday evening, they were on their way to a birthday party for a friend who was turning 50," Walker said. "Obviously, because of the collision that took place, they weren't able to make it there."

A motorist's dash camera video shows two vehicles turning a stretch of regular roadway on US Highway 75 near Lover's Lane and Southwestern Blvd into bumper cars.

Walker's clients were driving in the Lexus SUV when the crash happened. Now, he said they are injured and out of a vehicle.

Dallas Police said the accident happened Saturday just before 6:30 p.m. Investigators said their preliminary assessment revealed two drivers speeding on the left side of the highway. Police said one driver was in a Corvette, and the other driver was in a Lamborghini. Investigators said the drivers lost control, causing a six-vehicle accident.

According to police, the chain reaction incident involved six vehicles. The drivers of the speeding cars ran from the scene. Paramedics treated minor injuries on the scene, while two victims were taken to the hospital.

Walker's clients were among the injured. The wife with an eye injury, he said, looked like she'd been in a prize fight.

"Concerns there for facial fractures of the orbital bone and the eye socket," he said. "She's got a left ankle that is also quite swollen--- concerns there."

Her husband was also injured. Walker said that the video and images point to former SMU player and Kansas City Chief wide receiver Rashee Rice. DPD has not named Rice as a suspect.

Kyle Coker represents The Classic Lifestyle, a luxury car rental business. He confirms the Lamborghini SUV from the weekend incident is leased to Rice. The Dallas Morning News reported the Corvette was also under the football player's name.

"We rented out the Lamborghini to Rashee Rice individually," Coker said. "Under that, he was supposed to be the one driving it."

Through his attorney Royce West, Rice issued this statement: "On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Walker said that's what his clients are hoping.

"What they want is a conclusion to this that takes into account what they've been through and to some way, as best they can, be made whole," he said.

*additional images used in video provided by TMZSports.com