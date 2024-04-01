NFL star, North Texas native "cooperating with police" after a car linked to him involved in multi-car crash

DALLAS — For the first time, we are hearing from Rashee Rice, after he was linked to a multi-car crash over the weekend in Dallas that sent two people to the hospital and injured others.

Rashee Rice's attorney sent CBS News Texas a statement Monday, confirming Rice was involved in the crash.

Attorney Royce West says in a statement, "On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly."

Dallas police say they responded to the northbound lanes of North Central Expressway near University Boulevard around 6:30 p.m. Saturday after two drivers — one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini — lost control while speeding in the far left lanes. The Lamborghini driver reportedly hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide into each other.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.

CBS News Texas tracked down the owner of the Lamborghini that was involved in the crash. The car comes from a luxury rental car business called "The Classic Lifestyle."

Attorney Kyle Coker is representing the businesses, and says his client was shocked to learn his car was involved with the crash. Coker confirms the company rented out a black Lamborghini SUV to Rashee Rice, who is a wide receiver for the Kansas City Cheifs as well as a former football player for SMU and a North Texas native.

Coker says, per the terms of the lease agreement, Rice was supposed to be the only one driving the Lamborghini. Coker also says the company has rented cars to Rice for years without any incident.

"Think it was just a shock. Out of the seven years that The Classic has been operating, we haven't had anything close to this. Normally there's phone calls about people not paying on time or people driving the front bumper up on a curve. Obviously, nothing like this that has put anybody in the hospital," Coker explains.

The Dallas Morning News reports the other Corvette involved in the crash is either registered or leased by Rice. Police have still not said who was behind the wheel of either of the cars during the crash. Coker says the crash has created unwanted publicity, especially since they had no involvement.

"We just never have had to deal with these problems. Frustrating to see my client be the recipient of so much animosity and pushback and attention --- and his dragging down his business right now and that's just unfortunate," Coker says.

The Patterson Law Group has been engaged to represent two of the victims injured in the recent wreck involving a vehicle registered to Rashee Rice and released the following statement to CBS News Texas:

"The drivers and passengers in the two luxury vehicles that caused the wreck fled the scene before first responders arrived. As part of our investigation, we are looking for witnesses with information relevant to the wreck and/or the parties involved. If you have information, photographs, or videos, please email info@pattersonpersonalinjury.com."

So far, the Kansas City Chiefs nor SMU have made an official statement about the incident. Dallas police are still investigating and have not identified any suspects or made any arrests.