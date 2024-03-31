Dallas police searching for 2 suspects after multi-vehicle collision

DALLAS — Police are looking for two suspects after a crash involving six vehicles Saturday night.

Dallas police say they were called to the 6600 block of northbound North Central Expressway around 6:30 p.m. after two drivers—one in a Corvette and one in a Lamborghini—lost control while speeding in the far left lanes. The Lamborghini driver reportedly hit the center median wall, which caused four other vehicles to collide into each other.

The people in the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene, according to police reports.

Two people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and two others were taken to the hospital for their minor injuries.