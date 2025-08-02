Wyatt Langford's clutch hit seals Rangers' extra-inning win over Mariners

Wyatt Langford hit a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning, and the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 6-4 on Saturday.

Batting with runners on the corners and nobody out, Langford sliced a fastball from Casey Legumina (4-6) into right field. Ezequiel Duran followed with a broken-bat single, driving in Sam Haggerty for a 6-4 lead.

Luis Curvelo (1-0) earned his first win in his second career game. He retired each of his four batters.

Texas grabbed a 4-2 lead with two runs in the 10th. Kyle Higashioka singled home Duran, and Marcus Semien had a run-scoring groundout.

Higashioka also hit a two-run homer off Luis Castillo in the third.

The Mariners tied it in the bottom of the 10th on Randy Arozarena's two-run drive off Robert Garcia. It was Arozarena's 14th homer since June 30, tops in the majors during that span, and No. 22 on the year.

The Mariners failed to score after loading the bases with one out in the seventh. Arozarena and Cal Raleigh struck out looking against Danny Coulombe.

Raleigh went 0 for 5 with five strikeouts.

The Mariners have played in 11 games that have lasted at least 11 innings, which is the most in the majors.

Rangers right-hander Jacob deGrom (10-3, 2.55 ERA) starts on Sunday, and right-hander Logan Evans (4-4, 4.22 ERA) gets the ball for the Mariners in the finale of the four-game series.