Watch CBS News
Local News

Rainy Mother's Day weekend in North Texas

By Brittany Rainey

/ CBS Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend. We are tracking rain chances each day and Sunday is looking especially soggy. Your Saturday is starting off partly sunny but will end with overcast skies and spotty showers this evening. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon.

download-14.png

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon, especially in our western counties, but don't be surprised if you see some raindrops in DFW as well.

download-13.png
download-15.png

Look what happens to our rain chances for Mother's Day. It's definitely a good idea to have indoor backup plans as you are celebrating Mom tomorrow.

download-16.png

We will likely wake up to rain on First Alert Radar tomorrow and it will continue all day.

download-17.png

Non-severe thunderstorms are likely throughout the day which could lead to localized flooding. An isolated strong storm is capable of small hail and gusty winds.

download-18.png
download-19.png

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cool tomorrow, topping out in the low 70s.

download-20.png

While the severe threat is low for Mother's day, an isolated strong to marginally severe storm is possible to the southwest. Pocket change size hail, localized flooding, and gusty winds are the main threats.

download-21.png

We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms Monday from mid-morning into the afternoon. There is a level 2, Slight Risk for our southeast areas. We may have issue a weather alert as we get closer.  

download-22.png

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures heat back into the mid/upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our next system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning, we are monitoring the potential for severe storms

download-23.png
Brittany Rainey
Brittany-Rainey.jpg

Brittany fell in love with weather at a young age watching the sea breeze storms develop every afternoon in Tampa, Florida. She knew her career needed to entail weather and decided becoming a broadcast meteorologist was the path for her.

First published on May 11, 2024 / 9:07 AM CDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.