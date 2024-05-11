Rainy Mother's Day weekend in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS — Keep the umbrellas handy this weekend. We are tracking rain chances each day and Sunday is looking especially soggy. Your Saturday is starting off partly sunny but will end with overcast skies and spotty showers this evening. Temperatures will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon.

Spotty showers are possible this afternoon, especially in our western counties, but don't be surprised if you see some raindrops in DFW as well.

Look what happens to our rain chances for Mother's Day. It's definitely a good idea to have indoor backup plans as you are celebrating Mom tomorrow.

We will likely wake up to rain on First Alert Radar tomorrow and it will continue all day.

Non-severe thunderstorms are likely throughout the day which could lead to localized flooding. An isolated strong storm is capable of small hail and gusty winds.

The rain and clouds will keep temperatures cool tomorrow, topping out in the low 70s.

While the severe threat is low for Mother's day, an isolated strong to marginally severe storm is possible to the southwest. Pocket change size hail, localized flooding, and gusty winds are the main threats.

We are tracking the potential for a few strong to severe storms Monday from mid-morning into the afternoon. There is a level 2, Slight Risk for our southeast areas. We may have issue a weather alert as we get closer.

Tuesday and Wednesday temperatures heat back into the mid/upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. Our next system arrives late Wednesday into Thursday morning, we are monitoring the potential for severe storms